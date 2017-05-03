Bhaskar Agroche's board meeting held on May 15, 2017

With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Bhaskar Agrochemicals Limited will be held on Monday, 15th day of May, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company at 503, Riviera Apartments, 6-3-347/9, Dwarkapuri Colony, Panjagutta, Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana, to consider the following: 1.Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017. 2.Any other business with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE