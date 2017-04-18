Bharti Infratel's board meeting held on March 31, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, May 08, 2017, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter (Q4) and the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017. For the purpose of the above, and as per the Company's Internal Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from April 08, 2017 (Saturday) to May 10, 2017 (Wednesday) (both days inclusive).Source : BSE