Bharti Airtel's director Rashed Fahad Al resigns

In compliance with Regulation 30 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform that Rashed Fahad Al-Noaimi (DIN 07887199), non-executive non independent director has resigned from the board of directors of the Company w.e.f. November 22, 2017.
Kindly take the same on record.
Source : BSE
