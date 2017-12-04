Airtel acquires strategic stake in Juggernaut

Bharti Airtel through its wholly owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure Investments acquire strategic equity stake in Juggernaut Books.
At 13:24 hrs Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 490.00, up Rs 6.75, or 1.40 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 548.50 and 52-week low Rs 289.25 on 02 November, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 10.67 percent below its 52-week high and 69.4 percent above its 52-week low.
Market capitalisation stands at Rs 195,872.60 crore. Source : BSE