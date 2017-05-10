App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 09, 2017 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 09, 2017.

Bharti Airtel: Outcome of board meeting
Dear Sir/ Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. May 09, 2017 has recommended to the shareholders of the Company, the appointment of Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants (Registration no. 117366W-W100018) as Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, whose term shall end at the conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The aforesaid appointment of Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM and on appointment, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants shall hold office for a period of five (5) years i.e. from the conclusion of the ensuing 22nd AGM upto the conclusion of 27th AGM, subject to ratification by the shareholders at every AGM. Kindly take the above on record.Source : BSE

