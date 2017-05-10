Bharti Airtel recommends final dividend

Bharti Airtel Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 09, 2017, inter alia, has considered and recommended a final dividend of Re. 1 (Rupee One Only) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year 2016-17.The above dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited / dispatched within 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE