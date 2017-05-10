May 10, 2017 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bharti Airtel recommends final dividend
Bharti Airtel Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 09, 2017, has considered and recommended a final dividend of Re. 1 (Rupee One Only) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year 2016-17.
Bharti Airtel Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 09, 2017, inter alia, has considered and recommended a final dividend of Re. 1 (Rupee One Only) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year 2016-17.
The above dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited / dispatched within 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE
The above dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited / dispatched within 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE