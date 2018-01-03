Bharti Airtel's board meeting on January 24, 2018

Dear Sir/Madam,Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 24th day of January 2017, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the third Quarter (Q3) and nine months ended on December 31, 2016.For the purpose of the above and as per the Company's Internal Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from December 24, 2016 to January 26, 2017 (both days inclusive).Please take the above information on record.Source : BSE