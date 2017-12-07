Bharatiya Global Infomedia's board meeting on December 14, 2017

Intimation of Board meeting to be held on 14.12.2017 to consider the un-audited half year financial results of the company for the period ended 30.09.2017.

Bharatiya Global is in the Computers - Software sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 9.49 crore.

The company management includes Rakesh Bhhatia - Chairman & Managing Director, Arti Bhatia - Director, Harjit Singh Anand - Independent Director, Sanjay Kapoor - Independent Director, Nanda Devi Soni - Ind. Non-Executive Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 533499 and the NSE with an NSE Code of BGLOBAL.

Its Registered office is at 1301,13th Floor, 17, Vijya Building,,Connaught Place, New Delhi,Delhi - 110001.

Their Registrars are Karvy Computershare Private Ltd.