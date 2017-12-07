App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 07, 2017 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharatiya Global Infomedia's board meeting on December 14, 2017

Intimation of Board meeting to be held on 14.12.2017 to consider the un-audited half year financial results of the company for the period ended 30.09.2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Intimation of Board meeting to be held on 14.12.2017 to consider the un-audited half year financial results of the company for the period ended 30.09.2017.

Bharatiya Global is in the Computers - Software sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 9.49 crore.

The company management includes Rakesh Bhhatia - Chairman & Managing Director, Arti Bhatia - Director, Harjit Singh Anand - Independent Director, Sanjay Kapoor - Independent Director, Nanda Devi Soni - Ind. Non-Executive Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 533499 and the NSE with an NSE Code of BGLOBAL.

Its Registered office is at 1301,13th Floor, 17, Vijya Building,,Connaught Place, New Delhi,Delhi - 110001.

Their Registrars are Karvy Computershare Private Ltd.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.