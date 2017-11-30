App
Nov 30, 2017 04:01 PM IST

Bharat Wire Ropes' board meeting on December 8, 2017

We hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bharat Wire Ropes Limited (the 'Company') is scheduled to be held on Friday, December 8, 2017, at 1:30 P.M., inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for six months and quarter ended September 30, 2017.

 
 
Further, in accordance with 'Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' framed by the Company pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the closure of Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company shall commence on Thursday, November 30, 2017 and will end in 48 hours after the Results are made public i.e. on Sunday, December 10, 2017.
