Sep 11, 2017 08:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bharat Wire Ropes: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following documents:
1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017; and
2. Limited Review Report on the Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following documents:
1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017; and
2. Limited Review Report on the Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Source : BSE
1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017; and
2. Limited Review Report on the Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Source : BSE