App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 18, 2017 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Wire Ropes' board meeting on May 27, 2017

We hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bharat Wire Ropes Limited (the 'Company') is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Bharat Wire Ropes' board meeting on May 27, 2017
We hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bharat Wire Ropes Limited (the 'Company') is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at 3:00 P.M., inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017. Further, in accordance with 'Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' framed by the Company pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the closure of Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company shall commence on Friday, May 19, 2017 and will remain closed till Tuesday, May 30, 2017. The same has been circulated to the Directors, officers and designated employees of the Company. Necessary arrangement for publication of the Notice pursuant to Regulation 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, has already been made.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.