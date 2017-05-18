Bharat Wire Ropes' board meeting on May 27, 2017

We hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bharat Wire Ropes Limited (the 'Company') is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at 3:00 P.M., inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017. Further, in accordance with 'Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' framed by the Company pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the closure of Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company shall commence on Friday, May 19, 2017 and will remain closed till Tuesday, May 30, 2017. The same has been circulated to the Directors, officers and designated employees of the Company. Necessary arrangement for publication of the Notice pursuant to Regulation 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, has already been made.Source : BSE