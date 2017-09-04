App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Wire Ropes' board meeting on September 09, 2017

We hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bharat Wire Ropes Limited (the 'Company') is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 9, 2017, at 2:30 P.M., inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Bharat Wire Ropes' board meeting on September 09, 2017
We hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bharat Wire Ropes Limited (the 'Company') is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 9, 2017, at 2:30 P.M., inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Further, in accordance with 'Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' framed by the Company pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the closure of Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company shall commence on Thursday, August 31, 2017 and will end in 48 hours after the Results are made public i.e.on Monday, September 11, 2017.

The same has been circulated to the Directors, officers and designated employees of the Company.

Necessary arrangement for publication of Notice pursuant to Regulation 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, has already been made.

Kindly take the same on your records.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.