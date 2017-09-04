Bharat Wire Ropes' board meeting on September 09, 2017

We hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bharat Wire Ropes Limited (the 'Company') is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 9, 2017, at 2:30 P.M., inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Further, in accordance with 'Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' framed by the Company pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the closure of Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company shall commence on Thursday, August 31, 2017 and will end in 48 hours after the Results are made public i.e.on Monday, September 11, 2017.The same has been circulated to the Directors, officers and designated employees of the Company.Necessary arrangement for publication of Notice pursuant to Regulation 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, has already been made.Kindly take the same on your records.Source : BSE