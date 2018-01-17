BHEL bags Rs 2,800 crore EPC order

Bharat Heavy Electricals has won a prestigious order for setting up a 660 MW coal-based thermal power project with supercritical parameters in Maharashtra.

At 13:30 hrs Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 99.15, up Rs 0.35, or 0.35 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 121.77 and 52-week low Rs 80.94 on 25 April, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 18.58 percent below its 52-week high and 22.5 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 36,401.93 crore. Source : BSE