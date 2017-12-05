App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 05, 2017 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BHEL bags R&M order for ESP package at Kahalgaon Super Thermal Power Station

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has secured an order for the renovation and modernization of electrostatic precipitators at Kahalgaon super thermal power station in Bihar.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has secured an order for the renovation and modernization of electrostatic precipitators at Kahalgaon super thermal power station in Bihar.

At 13:36 hrs Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 89.60, down Rs 0.90, or 0.99 percent.


The share touched its 52-week high Rs 121.77 and 52-week low Rs 79.74 on 25 April, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 26.42 percent below its 52-week high and 12.37 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 32,895.74 crore. Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.