BHEL bags R&M order for ESP package at Kahalgaon Super Thermal Power Station

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has secured an order for the renovation and modernization of electrostatic precipitators at Kahalgaon super thermal power station in Bihar.
At 13:36 hrs Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 89.60, down Rs 0.90, or 0.99 percent.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 121.77 and 52-week low Rs 79.74 on 25 April, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 26.42 percent below its 52-week high and 12.37 percent above its 52-week low.
Market capitalisation stands at Rs 32,895.74 crore. Source : BSE