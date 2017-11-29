BHEL commissions 30 MW hydro unit in Mizoram

Bharat Heavy Electricals has successfully commissioned the second unit of 2x30 MW Tuirial Hydro Electric Project in the state of Mizoram.
At 13:16 hrs Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 93.90, down Rs 0.25, or 0.27 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 121.77 and 52-week low Rs 79.74 on 25 April, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 22.89 percent below its 52-week high and 17.76 percent above its 52-week low.
Market capitalisation stands at Rs 34,474.45 crore. Source : BSE