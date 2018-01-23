Bharat Heavy Electricals to consider December quarter results on February 08, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 8th February, 2018, interalia, to approve the Unaudited Financial Results of BHEL for & upto the quarter ended 31st December, 2017.In this regard, Trading Window for Designated Employees etc. shall remain closed from 29th January to 10th February, 2018.Source : BSE