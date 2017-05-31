App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 31, 2017 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Gears: Outcome of committee meeting

This is to inform that the Finance Committee of Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today May 31, 2017.

Bharat Gears: Outcome of committee meeting
Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 ('the Regulations'), this is to inform that the Finance Committee of Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today i.e. 31st May, 2017 considered and approved the proposal to avail a term loan of Rs. 11000.00 lakhs from KKR India Financial Services Private Limited for the purpose(s) of repaying some of the existing term debts, working capital requirements and capital expenditure, among others.

You are requested to kindly take the same on records.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.