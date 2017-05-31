Bharat Gears: Outcome of committee meeting

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 ('the Regulations'), this is to inform that the Finance Committee of Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today i.e. 31st May, 2017 considered and approved the proposal to avail a term loan of Rs. 11000.00 lakhs from KKR India Financial Services Private Limited for the purpose(s) of repaying some of the existing term debts, working capital requirements and capital expenditure, among others.You are requested to kindly take the same on records.Source : BSE