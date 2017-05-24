Bharat Forge: Outcome of board meeting

In continuation of our letter dated May 12, 2017, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Bharat Forge Limited at its meeting held on May 24, 2017 inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1.The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statement for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017, as recommended by the Audit Committee. 2.Recommended a final Dividend of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) i.e. at the rate of 250% per share on 232,794,316 fully paid Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to approval of Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the following: 1.Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017; 2.Audit Report from the Statutory Auditors M/s. S R B C & CO LLP, Chartered Accountants The report of Auditors is with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. We request you to kindly bring the above information to the notice of your member.Source : BSE