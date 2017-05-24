Bharat Forge recommends final dividend

Bharat Forge Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a final Dividend of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) i.e. at the rate of 250% per share on 232,794,316 fully paid Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to approval of Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE