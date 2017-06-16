App
Jun 16, 2017 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Financial Inclusion's first direct assignment transaction of Rs.539.67 Cr.

First Direct Assignment Transaction of Rs.539.67 crore in FY 18 Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited and today assigned a pool of receivables of an aggregate value of Rs. 539.67 crore to one of the largest public sector banks on a direct assignment basis as per the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India.

First Direct Assignment Transaction of Rs.539.67 crore in FY 18

Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited (formerly known as ‘SKS Microfinance Limited') today assigned a pool of receivables of an aggregate value of Rs. 539.67 crore to one of the largest public sector banks on a direct assignment basis as per the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. This is the first Direct Assignment Transaction during FY18.Source : BSE

