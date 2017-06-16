Jun 16, 2017 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bharat Financial Inclusion's first direct assignment transaction of Rs.539.67 Cr.
Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited (formerly known as ‘SKS Microfinance Limited') today assigned a pool of receivables of an aggregate value of Rs. 539.67 crore to one of the largest public sector banks on a direct assignment basis as per the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. This is the first Direct Assignment Transaction during FY18.Source : BSE
