Bharat Financial Inclusion's first direct assignment transaction of Rs.539.67 Cr.

First Direct Assignment Transaction of Rs.539.67 crore in FY 18Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited (formerly known as ‘SKS Microfinance Limited') today assigned a pool of receivables of an aggregate value of Rs. 539.67 crore to one of the largest public sector banks on a direct assignment basis as per the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. This is the first Direct Assignment Transaction during FY18.Source : BSE