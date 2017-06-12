Jun 12, 2017 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bharat Financial Inclusion: Outcome of board meeting
We hereby inform you that, subject to the approval of the Members, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on June 8, approved augmentation of the ESOP pool under the Company's Employees Stock Option Plan 2011 by additional 27,50,000 stock options which shall be convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.
Sub: Augmentation of ESOP Pool
This has reference to our letter dated June 5, 2017 on the captioned subject.
We request you to take the above information on your record.Source : BSE
