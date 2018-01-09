Bharat Electronics to consider Q3 results & interim dividend on Jan 30, 2018

Bharat Electronics Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 30, 2018, inter alia, to consider and approve, Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017 and also to consider declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2017-18.Further, in pursuance of the "Code of Conduct and Fair Disclosure Procedure for Regulating, Monitoring, Reporting and Prohibition of Insider Trading in BEL Securities", the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from January 10, 2018 to February 01, 2018.Source : BSE