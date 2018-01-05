Bharat Bijlee to consider December quarter results on January 24, 2018

In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ('SEBI') (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('LODR'), notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017.Source : BSE