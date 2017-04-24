App
Announcements
Apr 24, 2017 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Bijlee's board meeting on May 19, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, May 19, 2017.

Bharat Bijlee's board meeting on May 19, 2017
In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, May 19, 2017, wherein among other matters, it is proposed to consider and approve inter-alia: 1. The Annual Accounts for the Financial Year 2016-2017; 2. The Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year 2016-2017; 3. Recommendation of dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2016-2017. Kindly take the aforementioned information on record.Source : BSE

