App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 13, 2017 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Bhushan: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. September 13, 2017 at 4:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company i.e. 503, Rohit House, 3 Tolstoy Marg, New Delhi- 110001.

Bharat Bhushan: Outcome of board meeting
We would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. 13th September, 2017 at 4:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company i.e. 503, Rohit House, 3 Tolstoy Marg, New Delhi- 110001. The Board had considered and approved the following:
1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended on June 30, 2017. A copy of the Un-Audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30th, 2017 is attached herewith.
2. The appointment of Mrs. Kavita Pamnani, Practicing Company Secretary (CP No. 11099) proprietor of M/s. Kavita Pamnani & Associates as the Secretarial Auditor(s) of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18.
3. Appointment of M/s. Rajesh Suresh Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountant as the Internal Auditor(s) as per the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the financial year 2017-18.
Meeting held today commences at 4:30 P.M. and concludes at 06:00 P.M.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.