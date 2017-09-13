Bharat Bhushan: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. 13th September, 2017 at 4:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company i.e. 503, Rohit House, 3 Tolstoy Marg, New Delhi- 110001. The Board had considered and approved the following:1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended on June 30, 2017. A copy of the Un-Audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30th, 2017 is attached herewith.2. The appointment of Mrs. Kavita Pamnani, Practicing Company Secretary (CP No. 11099) proprietor of M/s. Kavita Pamnani & Associates as the Secretarial Auditor(s) of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18.3. Appointment of M/s. Rajesh Suresh Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountant as the Internal Auditor(s) as per the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the financial year 2017-18.Meeting held today commences at 4:30 P.M. and concludes at 06:00 P.M.Source : BSE