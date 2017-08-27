Aug 24, 2017 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bharat Bhushan: Outcome of AGM
This is to inform you that 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Thursday, 24th August, 2017 at 11:00 A.M., at Dormitory-I, Shree Delhi Gujarati Samaj (Regd.), 2, Rajniwas Marg, Civil Lines, Delhi-110054.
Please find attached outcome of 25th Annual General Meeting.
Please find attached outcome of 25th Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE
