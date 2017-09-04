Bharat Bhushan's board meeting on September 13, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Circular issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide its Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016, meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 13th day of September 2017, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the Un-Audited Financial Results for the 01st quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE