Bharat Agri Fert & Realty: Outcome of board meeting

1.Shifting the Registered OfficeShifting the Registered Office of the Company within local limits i.e., from 'Bharat Fertilizer House, 12, Nanabhai Lane, Fort, Mumbai – 400 023' to '301, 3rd Floor, Hubtown Solaris, N. S. Phadke Marg, Andheri (East), Mumbai–400 069'.2.Annual General Meeting and Book ClosureThe 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on 29th September, 2017. The book closure date for the purposes of the Annual General Meeting is from 20th September, 2017 to 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE