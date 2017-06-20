App
Jun 20, 2017 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty: Outcome of board meeting

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty has informed about outcome of board meeting.

1.Shifting the Registered Office
Shifting the Registered Office of the Company within local limits i.e., from 'Bharat Fertilizer House, 12, Nanabhai Lane, Fort, Mumbai – 400 023' to '301, 3rd Floor, Hubtown Solaris, N. S. Phadke Marg, Andheri (East), Mumbai–400 069'.
2.Annual General Meeting and Book Closure
The 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on 29th September, 2017. The book closure date for the purposes of the Annual General Meeting is from 20th September, 2017 to 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).


Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

