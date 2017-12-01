Bharat Agri Fert & Realty's board meeting on December 13, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 13th December, 2017, inter alia, among others, to consider the following matters:1. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('LODR') to approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2017 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon.2. As per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for all the Designated Persons, Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company from 5th December, 2017 to 15th December, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of approving the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE