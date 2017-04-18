Apr 17, 2017 10:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bhansali Eng board approves 20% dividend
The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 16.04.2017 has declared/ recommended final dividend at 20% (20 Paise per Equity Share of Rs. 1/- each) for Financial Year 2016-2017, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
