App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 12, 2017 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bhandari Hosiery Exports to consider dividend

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on May 27, 2017, to consider to approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2017

Bhandari Hosiery Exports to consider dividend
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on May 27, 2017, inter alia, to:

1. To consider to approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

2. To consider to recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares for year 2016-17.

Further, pursuant to provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders of the Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd, the trading window, for all Insiders/Connected person/Directors/ and "Designated employees of Company as covered under the Code, for dealing in Securities of the Company will be closed with immediate effect and closure of window will end 48 hours after the results are made public.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.