Bhandari Hosiery Exports to consider dividend

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on May 27, 2017, inter alia, to:1. To consider to approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.2. To consider to recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares for year 2016-17.Further, pursuant to provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders of the Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd, the trading window, for all Insiders/Connected person/Directors/ and "Designated employees of Company as covered under the Code, for dealing in Securities of the Company will be closed with immediate effect and closure of window will end 48 hours after the results are made public.Source : BSE