App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 01, 2017 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bhagyanagar India - Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Friday, 01st December, 2017 inter-alia approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Friday, 01st December, 2017 inter-alia approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.

Further please find enclosed herewith the un-audited financial results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors.

This is for your information and records.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.