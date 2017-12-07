Bhagwati Gases' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Pursuant to Clause 41 of the Listing Agreement, we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at S- 492/A Greater Kailash - I, New Delhi - 110048 at 11.00 a.m. to inter-alia approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.You are requested to take note of it.Source : BSE