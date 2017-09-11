Bhagwati Gases' board meeting on September 14, 2017

Pursuant to Clause 41 of the Listing Agreement, we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at A-27-B, Sector-16, Noida (U.P.) - 201 301 at 11.00 a.m. to inter-alia approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.You are requested to take note of it.Source : BSE