Sep 13, 2017 10:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bhagwati Auto: Outcome board meeting held on September 13, 2017

Bhagwati Autocast Ltd has informed that the Board of directors of the Company at its meeting held on September 13, 2017, had inter-alia, considered, approved and took on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and the Limited review report thereon.Source : BSE
