Bhagwati Auto's board meeting on May 24, 2017

Next meeting of the Board of directors is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2017 at 05:30 P.M. to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2017. In accordance with the company's code of conduct for prohibition of insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company for all the promoter(s), director(s) and designated employee(s) of the Company will remain closed from May 13, 2017 to May 26, 2017 (both days inclusive)Source : BSE