May 05, 2017 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bhagiradh Chemicals' board meeting on May 22, 2017
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 22nd May, 2017, inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017Source : BSE