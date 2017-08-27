Aug 22, 2017 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bhagiradh Chem's board meeting held on August 29, 2017
We kindly want to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 29, 2017.
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 29th August, 2017, inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of
the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
Source : BSE
the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
Source : BSE