Bhageria Indu: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 9th May, 2017 inter-alia, considered following matters: 1.Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following: a)Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company as on that date. b)Auditors Report on the Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. c)Declaration for Unmodified Opinion on Audit Report. 2.Recommended to the members of the Company, appointment of M/s. M R B & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (Firm Registration No.136306W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years commencing from the conclusion of the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held for the F.Y. 31st March, 2017 in compliance with the applicable provisions of 3.the Companies Act, 2013 in place of retiring auditors M/s. Sarda & Pareek, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai. A brief profile of M/s. M R B & Associates, Chartered Accountants, is enclosed as 'Annexure I'. 4.The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs.5/- per share i.e.100% for the year ended March 31, 2017 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 5.As the Scheme of Amalgamation by which Nipur Chemicals Limited (Transferor) with Bhageria Industries Limited (Transferee) w.e.f. October 1, 2016 (Appointed Date) is under consideration before NCLT, the date of the Annual General Meeting will be decided upon receipt of the Order. Thereafter, the Accounts will be recasted duly incorporating the accounts of the transferor company. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:45 p.m. Kindly take the above on your record.Source : BSE