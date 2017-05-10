May 09, 2017 10:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bhageria Industries' board meeting held on May 09, 2017
Bhageria Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 09, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs.5/- per share i.e.100% for the year ended March 31, 2017 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE