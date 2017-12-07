BGIL Films and Technologies' board meeting on December 13, 2017

Submission of Notice for Board Meeting to be held on 13th December 2017 to consider the Half Yearly Financial Results of the company for the period ended 30.09.2017.

BGIL Films is in the Finance - Investments sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 3.87 crore.

The company management includes Rakesh Bhhatia - Chairman, Nirmal Vaid - Executive Director, Harjit Singh Anand - Independent Director, Rajeev Kumar - Independent Director, Ashok Kumar Juneja - Independent Director, Aarti Jain - Independent Director, Umesh Kumar Singh - Addnl.Independent Director, Jaya Mishra - Ind. Non-Executive Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 511664.

Its Registered office is at B-13, LGF, Amar Colony,,Lajpat Nagar - IV, New Delhi,Delhi - 110024.

Their Registrars are Mas Services Ltd.