BFL Enterprises' board meeting held on May 03, 2017.

BFL Developers Limited has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 03, 2017, inter alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1.Change in name of the Company from 'BFL Developers Limited' to 'BFL Asset Finvest Limited'. 2.Alteration of Capital. 3.Issuance of Securities on preferential basis. 4.Amendments to Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company pursuant to change in the name and alteration of capital. 5.Issuance of notice of Postal Ballot to Shareholders of the Company pursuant to Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013.Source : BSE