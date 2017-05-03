App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 03, 2017 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BFL Enterprises' board meeting held on May 03, 2017.

BFL Developers has informed that the board of directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 03, 2017.

BFL Enterprises' board meeting held on May 03, 2017.
BFL Developers Limited has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 03, 2017, inter alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1.Change in name of the Company from 'BFL Developers Limited' to 'BFL Asset Finvest Limited'. 2.Alteration of Capital. 3.Issuance of Securities on preferential basis. 4.Amendments to Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company pursuant to change in the name and alteration of capital. 5.Issuance of notice of Postal Ballot to Shareholders of the Company pursuant to Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.