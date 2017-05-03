App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 03, 2017 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BFL Enterprises: Outcome of board meeting

BFL Enterprises has inform that the board of directors meeting to be held on May 03, 2017

BFL Enterprises: Outcome of board meeting
BFL Developers Limited has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 03, 2017, inter alia, considered and approved the proposal of conducting postal ballot process and matters connected thereto to seek the consent of members for authorizing the Board for: 1. Change in the name of the Company from "BFL Developers Limited" to "BFL Asset Finvest Limited" 2. Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 5,50,00,000 (Rupees Five Crores and Fifty Lakhs) to Rs. 12,00,00,000 (Rupees Twelve Crores) and accordingly alteration of Capital clause of the Memorandum of Association; 3. Preferential issue of equity shares.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.