BFL Enterprises: Outcome of board meeting

BFL Developers Limited has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 03, 2017, inter alia, considered and approved the proposal of conducting postal ballot process and matters connected thereto to seek the consent of members for authorizing the Board for: 1. Change in the name of the Company from "BFL Developers Limited" to "BFL Asset Finvest Limited" 2. Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 5,50,00,000 (Rupees Five Crores and Fifty Lakhs) to Rs. 12,00,00,000 (Rupees Twelve Crores) and accordingly alteration of Capital clause of the Memorandum of Association; 3. Preferential issue of equity shares.Source : BSE