May 30, 2017 09:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BFL Enterprises board recommends dividend
BFL Developers Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend of 0.50 paise (5% of Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each) on 51,03,500 equity shares.Source : BSE