Apr 26, 2017 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BFL Enterprises' board meeting on May 03, 2017

BFL Developers Limited has informed BSE that a meting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 03, 2017, to consider and approve the change in the name of the company and accordingly alteration of Memorandum of Association and Article of Association of the Company.

BFL Enterprises' board meeting on May 03, 2017
BFL Developers Limited has informed BSE that a meting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 03, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following business: 1.Change in the name of the company and accordingly alteration of Memorandum of Association and Article of Association of the Company. 2.Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company and accordingly alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company. 3.Preferential issue of equity shares of the Company. 4.Proposal of conducting postal ballot process under section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 for seeking shareholders approval in the above stated 3 matters.Source : BSE

