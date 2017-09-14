Sep 14, 2017 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BF Utilities: Outcome of board meeting
In pursuance of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosure Obligations) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 & Limited Review Report of our Auditors M/s. Joshi Apte & Co., Chartered Accountant for the quarter and three months ended 30th June, 2017.
The Board meeting started at 11.15 a.m. and concluded at 12.50 p.m..Source : BSE
