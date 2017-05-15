App
Stocks
May 15, 2017 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BF Utilities' board meeting on May 25, 2017

In terms of Regulations 33 of the SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosure Obligations) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby intimated that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at Pune, on Thursday, May 25, 2017, inter-alia, to approve and take on record the Audited Financial Retults for the year ended on March 31, 2017 as reviewed by the Audit Committee. In terms of Regulations 33(3)(b)(i), it is hereby intimated that the Company will not publish quarterly / year-to-date consolidated financial results for the FY 2017-18.. Further, Trading Window shall remain closed from May 15, 2017 upto May 27, 2017 (both days inclusive) as per the Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, with securities of BF Utilities Limited (Code). During the closure of trading Window, Insiders and their immediate relatives have been advised not to deal in the shares of BF Utilities.Source : BSE

