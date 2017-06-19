BF Investment's board meeting on June 28, 2017

Re : a) Intimation regarding holding of Meeting of the Board of Directors –Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017b) Intimation regarding Closure of Trading Window.Dear Sir,Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at Pune, on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, inter-alia, to approve and take on record the Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended on March 31, 2017 as reviewed by the Audit Committee.Further, Trading Window shall remain closed from June 19, 2017 upto June 30, 2017 (both days inclusive) as per the Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, with securities of BF Investment Limited (Code). During the closure of trading Window, Insiders and their immediate relatives have been advised not to deal in the shares of BF Investment.Source : BSE