Betex India's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Tuesday, 30th May 2017 at Corporate Office Surat at 03:30 P.M., to consider, inter alia, the Audited financial results for the quarter and Year ending 31st March 2017. Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for prohibition of insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed from 20/05/2017 for the directors/officers/designated persons/insiders of the Company, and end 48 hours after the results are made public on 30th May 2017.'Source : BSE