App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 08, 2017 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Betex India's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Tuesday, 30th May 2017 at Corporate Office Surat at 03:30 P.M., to consider, inter alia, the Audited financial results for the quarter and Year ending 31st March 2017.

Betex India's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Tuesday, 30th May 2017 at Corporate Office Surat at 03:30 P.M., to consider, inter alia, the Audited financial results for the quarter and Year ending 31st March 2017. Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for prohibition of insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed from 20/05/2017 for the directors/officers/designated persons/insiders of the Company, and end 48 hours after the results are made public on 30th May 2017.'Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.