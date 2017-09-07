Betex's AGM on September 30, 2017

In Continuation of the AGM Intimation on date 06.09.2017, the notice calling the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the company scheduled to be held on Saturday, 30th September, 2017 at 02.00 p.m. to transact the business mentioned in the said AGM Notice and the Book Closure remains the same however the cut-off date for the purpose of e-voting is revised as 23rd September 2017.Source : BSE